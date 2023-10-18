GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s (GEHC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GEHC stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly gain of 0.78% and a quarterly plunge of -18.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for GEHC’s stock, with a -9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for GEHC is $88.00, which is $22.1 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 392.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GEHC on October 18, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 66.88, but the company has seen a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.09. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.