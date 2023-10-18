Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 47.01, however, the company has experienced a 1.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that the Company will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is above average at 16.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is $55.03, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 250.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLPI on October 18, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

GLPI stock saw a decrease of 1.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for GLPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $51 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.12. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 21.94, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.