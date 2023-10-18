Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is $503.50, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 78.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on October 18, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 62.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen a -3.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.23% gain in the past month and a 30.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for FUTU’s stock, with a 26.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUTU Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.93. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 19.19, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.