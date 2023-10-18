Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FULT is $13.79, which is $5.12 above the current price. The public float for FULT is 162.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on October 18, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 12.35, however, the company has experienced a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Fulton Financial (FULT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago.

FULT’s Market Performance

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.40% decline in the past month and a -6.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for FULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for FULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -25.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Myers Curtis J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 12. After this action, Myers Curtis J now owns 157,044 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $147,156 using the latest closing price.

MCCOLLOM MARK R, the Sr. EVP & CFO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MCCOLLOM MARK R is holding 71,503 shares at $97,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.76, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.