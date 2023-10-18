Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) by analysts is $7.80, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 39.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.75% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ULCC was 2.17M shares.

The stock price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has dropped by -2.16 compared to previous close of 4.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. stock has declined nearly 35% while the S&P 500 contracted little over 4% since my last coverage. Frontier Group Holdings revised its revenue estimate downward for Q3 due to weakening bookings and weather events. Analysts have lowered their EBITDA estimates for Frontier Group Holdings, but there is still high-risk upside potential in the stock.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has fallen by -5.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.04% and a quarterly drop of -55.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for ULCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -55.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 44,418 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 756,119 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $330,079 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 223,647 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 800,537 shares at $1,776,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.