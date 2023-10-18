Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 60.77, but the company has seen a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. At 5:00 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer David Barry, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Leigh Avsec, will host a conference call to.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is $78.63, which is $20.81 above the current market price. The public float for FBIN is 126.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on October 18, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a -16.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for FBIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FBIN Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.43. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 4,835 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 09. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 34,815 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, valued at $318,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 20.28, with 6.84 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.