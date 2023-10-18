Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fedex Corp (FDX) by analysts is $292.75, which is $42.47 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 230.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of FDX was 1.89M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has surged by 0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 247.56, but the company has seen a -3.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Applied Materials (AMAT), KB Home (KBH), FedEx (FDX), ParkerHannifin (PH) and TJX Companies. (TJX) seem compelling picks for Q4.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX’s stock has fallen by -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.51% and a quarterly drop of -4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Fedex Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $315 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.81. In addition, Fedex Corp saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Johnson Jennifer L, who sale 13,348 shares at the price of $258.25 back on Oct 06. After this action, Johnson Jennifer L now owns 3,428 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $3,447,121 using the latest closing price.

Lenz Michael C., the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF of Fedex Corp, sale 5,745 shares at $261.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Lenz Michael C. is holding 22,478 shares at $1,504,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.14, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.