Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FATE is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FATE is $7.44, which is $5.42 above the current price. The public float for FATE is 92.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on October 18, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FATE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) has jumped by 14.12 compared to previous close of 1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Fate Therapeutics (FATE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen a 8.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.78% decline in the past month and a -56.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for FATE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for FATE’s stock, with a -58.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FATE Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9400. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -79.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Dulac Edward J III, who sale 4,718 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 18. After this action, Dulac Edward J III now owns 119,570 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,210 using the latest closing price.

Xu Yuan, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 632 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Xu Yuan is holding 9,302 shares at $2,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -41.55, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.