Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) has increased by 13.62 when compared to last closing price of 2.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Farmer Brothers’ (FARM) fiscal fourth-quarter sales increase by 1.1%, supported by effective pricing actions, partially offset by lower volumes.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FARM is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FARM is $6.00, which is $11.33 above the current price. The public float for FARM is 16.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FARM on October 18, 2023 was 107.10K shares.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM stock saw an increase of 11.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.66% and a quarterly increase of -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.29% for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.38% for FARM’s stock, with a -17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FARM Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw -42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from Radoff Bradley Louis, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Sep 15. After this action, Radoff Bradley Louis now owns 304,794 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $206,248 using the latest closing price.

MORAGNE MAURICE S.J., the Chief Sales Officer of Farmer Bros. Co., sale 13,250 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MORAGNE MAURICE S.J. is holding 63,621 shares at $75,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.27 for the present operating margin

+34.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -10.01. Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -13.75 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.