Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD)’s stock price has gone rise by 193.55 in comparison to its previous close of 12.25, however, the company has experienced a 191.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for FBYD is also noteworthy at -0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FBYD is 4.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of FBYD on October 18, 2023 was 48.98K shares.

FBYD’s Market Performance

FBYD stock saw an increase of 191.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 237.34% and a quarterly increase of 243.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.88% for Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 190.29% for FBYD’s stock, with a 243.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FBYD Trading at 218.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.42%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBYD rose by +108.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc saw 259.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBYD

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -3.67, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.