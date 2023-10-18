F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 7.27x. The 36-month beta value for FNB is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FNB is $14.13, which is $4.34 above than the current price. The public float for FNB is 354.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on October 18, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FNB) stock’s latest price update

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.08relation to previous closing price of 11.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that F.N.B. (FNB) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB’s stock has risen by 3.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.62% and a quarterly drop of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for F.N.B. Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNB Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, F.N.B. Corp. saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corp., valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corp. stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 10.07, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corp. (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.