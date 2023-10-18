Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.39 in comparison to its previous close of 23.10, however, the company has experienced a -7.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Extreme Networks (EXTR) stood at $24.60, denoting a +1.91% change from the preceding trading day.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 38.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $32.88, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.17% of that float. On October 18, 2023, EXTR’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stock saw a decrease of -7.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for EXTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at -12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 24.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Vitalone Joseph A, who sale 45,090 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vitalone Joseph A now owns 107,804 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $1,068,971 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $30.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 227,267 shares at $308,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 75.40, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.