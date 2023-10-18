Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.52relation to previous closing price of 21.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (“Expro” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call on October 26, 2023, to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on October 26 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations s.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is 1.02.

The public float for XPRO is 102.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on October 18, 2023 was 934.83K shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a -13.92% drop in the past month, and a -2.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for XPRO’s stock, with a 4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Equity return is now at value -0.13, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.