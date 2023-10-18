Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 118.94. However, the company has seen a 2.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that For savvy investors, it’s essential to keep an eye on investments as the unpredictable 2023 is reaching a climax. With an air of uncertainty and market fluctuations, it’s time to delve into the intricacies of three prominent companies and the risks they face.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is above average at 18.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is $106.63, which is -$13.79 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 146.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPD on October 18, 2023 was 977.18K shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD’s stock has seen a 2.29% increase for the week, with a 2.26% rise in the past month and a -3.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for EXPD’s stock, with a 5.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPD Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.56. In addition, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. saw 15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 30,041 shares at the price of $111.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 116,587 shares of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc., valued at $3,343,602 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Jeffrey F, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Dickerman Jeffrey F is holding 5,484 shares at $189,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.62. Equity return is now at value 34.74, with 17.72 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.