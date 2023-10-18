Examining the Volatility of WM Technology Inc’s (MAPS) Stock

In the past week, MAPS stock has gone down by -4.03%, with a monthly decline of -23.47% and a quarterly surge of 19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.90% for WM Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.88% for MAPS’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WM Technology Inc (MAPS) is $2.10, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 78.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAPS on October 18, 2023 was 396.74K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.75 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -4.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-10 that Marijuana stock investors are focusing on the future all while taking advantage of any short-term gains. Most people know that cannabis stocks exist in a volatile space. What this means is things can change without warning. So for example as quick as things can rise is as fast as they can fall. For some time much of the sector has been on a decline and has not seen many green days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2910. In addition, WM Technology Inc saw 17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Gonzalez Olga, who sale 20,636 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 12. After this action, Gonzalez Olga now owns 277,125 shares of WM Technology Inc, valued at $31,914 using the latest closing price.

BAY ANTHONY, the Director of WM Technology Inc, sale 20,024 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BAY ANTHONY is holding 323,254 shares at $32,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -165.74, with -37.94 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WM Technology Inc (MAPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.