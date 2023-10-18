Examining the Volatility of Berry Corp’s (BRY) Stock

The stock of Berry Corp (BRY) has gone up by 5.73% for the week, with a 5.60% rise in the past month and a 17.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for BRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for BRY’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRY is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRY is $9.90, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for BRY is 73.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRY on October 18, 2023 was 758.06K shares.

BRY) stock’s latest price update

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY)’s stock price has soared by 0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 8.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Berry Petroleum (BRY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Berry Corp saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 40.47, with 18.58 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Corp (BRY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.