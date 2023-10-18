Evergy Inc (EVRG): A Technical Analysis

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evergy Inc (EVRG) is $55.00, which is $10.24 above the current market price. The public float for EVRG is 226.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on October 18, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

EVRG) stock’s latest price update

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 50.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2023 third quarter earnings Tuesday, November 7, 2023, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Event: Evergy Q3 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Date: November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) Location: 1) To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to investo.

EVRG’s Market Performance

Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.48% decline in the past month and a -16.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for EVRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVRG Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.53. In addition, Evergy Inc saw -20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc, sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 2.55 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.