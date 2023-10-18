Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (KIND) Stock

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has seen a -8.33% decrease in the past week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month, and a -37.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -22.23% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KIND is $3.31, which is $1.49 above than the current price. The public float for KIND is 136.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on October 18, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) has plunged by -6.44 when compared to previous closing price of 1.94, but the company has seen a -8.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Q3 2023 earnings date announced.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8565. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Oct 10. After this action, Orta John now owns 551,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $4,807 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Orta John is holding 553,923 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -21.37, with -18.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.