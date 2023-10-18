Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hempacco Co Inc’s (HPCO) Stock

In the past week, HPCO stock has gone up by 2.93%, with a monthly decline of -15.45% and a quarterly plunge of -32.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for Hempacco Co Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for HPCO’s stock, with a -43.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPCO is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 8.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPCO on October 18, 2023 was 262.25K shares.

HPCO) stock’s latest price update

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.32, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-10 that Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO ) stock is falling on Friday but there’s no news about the company to explain that drop. Instead, traders have to look at the company’s stock movement yesterday to understand today’s decline.

HPCO Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3568. In addition, Hempacco Co Inc saw -56.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co Inc, valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co Inc stands at -176.54. The total capital return value is set at -80.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.43. Equity return is now at value -147.92, with -104.31 for asset returns.

Based on Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.