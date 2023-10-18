Evaluating the Impact of -8.31 Increase on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s (ALXO) Stock

The stock of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has gone down by -10.71% for the week, with a 64.73% rise in the past month and a 19.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.85% for ALXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.45% for ALXO’s stock, with a 27.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALXO is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) is $17.21, which is $19.33 above the current market price. The public float for ALXO is 18.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.52% of that float. On October 18, 2023, ALXO’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

ALXO) stock’s latest price update

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 9.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that ALX Oncology reported positive interim results from its phase 2 study using its anti-CD47 drug for HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer. Final results from the ASPEN-06 study are expected to be released in Q2 2024, potentially leading to further gains for investors. ALXO also announced a cash raise of $55 million, reducing the need for a future cash raise and lowering the risk of dilution.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at 53.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +71.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw -24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sale 7,345 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 55,713 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $47,889 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, sale 3,208 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 536,538 shares at $23,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -49.29, with -44.05 for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.