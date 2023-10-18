Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is 27.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQR is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) is $68.94, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 371.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On October 18, 2023, EQR’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 60.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-12 that The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index SPX, has bounced off support, but it remains to be seen if this just an oversold rally or if it is the beginning of a new bullish trend. The support came in two forms: the 4200 level (horizontal blue line on the accompanying SPX chart) and the rising 200-day Moving Average of SPX.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR’s stock has risen by 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.33% and a quarterly drop of -11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.46. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Manelis Michael L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $66.04 back on Aug 11. After this action, Manelis Michael L now owns 22,844 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $165,100 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO MARK S, the Director of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 42,435 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that SHAPIRO MARK S is holding 12,497 shares at $2,627,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.