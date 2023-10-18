Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has seen a 2.66% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a 0.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 29.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) is $36.18, which is $7.38 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 345.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQH on October 18, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.31 in relation to its previous close of 28.15. However, the company has experienced a 2.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Equitable Holdings achieved record net inflows of $1.4 billion in the Retirement segment, indicating strong demand and positive market outlook. The company’s diversified financial services and solid fundamentals, including a high cash flow margin and strong dividend growth, make it an attractive investment. EQH’s focus on high-value assets and plans for growth in asset management position it for rapid growth in the coming years.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQH Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc, sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 9.19, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.