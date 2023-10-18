Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.49 in relation to its previous close of 4.41. However, the company has experienced a 6.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-17 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) is 135.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQX is 1.03.

The public float for EQX is 285.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On October 18, 2023, EQX’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stock saw a decrease of 6.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Equinox Gold Corp (EQX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.37% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp saw 37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value 0.64, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.