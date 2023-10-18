Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERF is $21.71, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 202.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ERF on October 18, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

ERF stock's latest price update

The stock price of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has dropped by -0.51 compared to previous close of 17.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian industry, we advise focusing on companies like CNQ, CPG and ERF.

ERF’s Market Performance

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.02% gain in the past month and a 11.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for ERF’s stock, with a 11.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERF Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 90.18, with 40.67 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.