Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC): A Technical Analysis

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) is $17.00, which is -$4.42 below the current market price. The public float for EPAC is 54.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPAC on October 18, 2023 was 285.56K shares.

EPAC) stock’s latest price update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.47 compared to its previous closing price of 25.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-23 that Enerpac Tool Group NYSE: EPAC is a small, industrial play breaking out to new highs. The company is managing growth in a tough environment and juicing its profitability.

EPAC’s Market Performance

EPAC’s stock has risen by 11.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.86% and a quarterly rise of 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.77% for EPAC’s stock, with a 13.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EPAC Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 16.63, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.