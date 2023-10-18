Emcore Corp. (EMKR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Emcore Corp. (EMKR) by analysts is $2.09, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for EMKR is 66.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EMKR was 448.74K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

EMKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR) has jumped by 9.68 compared to previous close of 0.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that EMCORE (EMKR) redefines reliability and performance in FOG-based technology with innovative PIC integration.

EMKR’s Market Performance

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has experienced a -7.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.49% drop in the past month, and a -39.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for EMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for EMKR’s stock, with a -47.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EMKR Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMKR fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4813. In addition, Emcore Corp. saw -50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMKR starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 133,667 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 20. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 5,262,296 shares of Emcore Corp., valued at $93,353 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Emcore Corp., sale 235,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 5,395,963 shares at $162,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.15 for the present operating margin

+23.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emcore Corp. stands at -19.60. The total capital return value is set at -14.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.94. Equity return is now at value -42.39, with -27.71 for asset returns.

Based on Emcore Corp. (EMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.87. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.