Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ERJ stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly decline of -3.58% and a quarterly plunge of -3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Embraer S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ERJ is $19.72, which is $5.63 above the current price. The public float for ERJ is 183.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on October 18, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 14.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Investors interested in stocks from the Aerospace – Defense sector have probably already heard of Embraer (ERJ) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.59. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -3.74, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.