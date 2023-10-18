Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.20 compared to its previous closing price of 7.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that The FDA bestows Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to Editas’ (EDIT) gene editing therapy, EDIT-301, for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease. Shares rise.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The average price predicted for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) by analysts is $13.63, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.71% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EDIT was 1.45M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a -14.98% drop in the past month, and a -22.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for EDIT’s stock, with a -21.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDIT Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -23.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Sep 06. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 75,728 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $908 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 702 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,831 shares at $6,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Equity return is now at value -47.56, with -36.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.