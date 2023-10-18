Edison International (EIX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has gone up by 4.90% for the week, with a -6.81% drop in the past month and a -6.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EIX is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EIX is $72.87, which is $7.83 above the current price. The public float for EIX is 382.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on October 18, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

EIX) stock’s latest price update

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 66.15. However, the company has experienced a 4.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Edison International is investing heavily in transmission line upgrades to greatly lessen the likelihood of recurrence of past wildfire events attributed to sparks from transmission lines. These capital expenditures are able to be included in Edison International tariff calculations and therefore will contribute an increase in future revenues. The company is mostly financing these capital expenditures with increased net debt, increasing financial risk, offset by reduced exposure to catastrophic risks, and increased revenues from an increased rate base.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $68 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EIX Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.62. In addition, Edison International saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Choi Caroline, who sale 11,222 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Sep 15. After this action, Choi Caroline now owns 20,881 shares of Edison International, valued at $803,967 using the latest closing price.

Murphy J Andrew, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Edison International, sale 22,471 shares at $72.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Murphy J Andrew is holding 12,989 shares at $1,618,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 6.69, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edison International (EIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.