Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a -13.71% decrease in the past week, with a -48.02% drop in the past month, and a -77.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.26% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.65% for EBIX’s stock, with a -66.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is $22.25, which is $24.21 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBIX on October 18, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

EBIX) stock’s latest price update

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.76 in relation to its previous close of 6.62. However, the company has experienced a -13.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Danaher Corp. DHR, -0.10% spinoff Veralto Corp. VLTO.WI, +5.02% will be added to the S&P 500 before trading Monday, when it replaces DXC Technology Co. DXC, +0.59%, which in turn will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to Tuesday trading. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. EBIX, -2.48% in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective before trading Tuesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EBIX Trading at -52.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -69.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 5.26, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.