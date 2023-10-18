e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.84 in relation to its previous close of 103.70. However, the company has experienced a 6.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Invest in stocks like e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Wingstop (WING), Par Pacific (PARR) and NetEase (NTES) as of now for superb earnings growth.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELF is $142.42, which is -$74.22 below the current price. The public float for ELF is 52.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on October 18, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF stock saw a decrease of 6.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for ELF’s stock, with a 14.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.51. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 96.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 11,760 shares at the price of $96.81 back on Oct 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 140,671 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $1,138,542 using the latest closing price.

Watson Maureen C., the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 7,894 shares at $136.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Watson Maureen C. is holding 1,570 shares at $1,075,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 24.85, with 17.08 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.