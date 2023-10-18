Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DHC is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DHC is 215.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume of DHC on October 18, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

DHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 1.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that In the latest trading session, Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed at $2, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day.

DHC’s Market Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has experienced a -6.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.17% drop in the past month, and a -32.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for DHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.17% for DHC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DHC Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0030. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 187.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHC starting from PORTNOY ADAM D., who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jun 14. After this action, PORTNOY ADAM D. now owns 23,250,019 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, valued at $6,132,600 using the latest closing price.

PORTNOY ADAM D., the Director of Diversified Healthcare Trust, purchase 1,992,259 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PORTNOY ADAM D. is holding 21,250,019 shares at $6,026,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Equity return is now at value -10.27, with -4.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.