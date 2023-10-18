Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a 2.36% increase in the past week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month, and a 1.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for DLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for DLR’s stock, with a 12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 96.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) is $126.16, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for DLR is 302.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLR on October 18, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has plunged by -0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 123.72, but the company has seen a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-12 that The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index SPX, has bounced off support, but it remains to be seen if this just an oversold rally or if it is the beginning of a new bullish trend. The support came in two forms: the 4200 level (horizontal blue line on the accompanying SPX chart) and the rising 200-day Moving Average of SPX.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $132 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.95. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Fiedelman Cindy, who sale 2,770 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Fiedelman Cindy now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $346,250 using the latest closing price.

Olson Peter C., the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sale 700 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Olson Peter C. is holding 7,134 shares at $73,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.46, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.