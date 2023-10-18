CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTMX is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTMX is $2.49, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for CTMX is 65.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTMX on October 18, 2023 was 175.35K shares.

CTMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) has jumped by 11.57 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX’s stock has risen by 8.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly drop of -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.76% for CTMX’s stock, with a -24.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTMX Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2645. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 14,601 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 22. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 430,755 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,987 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND LLOYD A, the General Counsel of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,486 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that ROWLAND LLOYD A is holding 80,609 shares at $7,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.13 for the present operating margin

+88.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stands at -186.82. The total capital return value is set at -431.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -557.04. Equity return is now at value -4417.92, with -15.54 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.