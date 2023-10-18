Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) by analysts is $12.25, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 116.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CTKB was 866.53K shares.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has plunge by 6.43relation to previous closing price of 4.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

CTKB’s Market Performance

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has experienced a -5.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.32% drop in the past month, and a -41.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.15% for CTKB’s stock, with a -43.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTKB Trading at -26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -49.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jiang Wenbin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on Oct 09. After this action, Jiang Wenbin now owns 5,295,796 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

Jeanmonod Patrik, the Chief Financial Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Jeanmonod Patrik is holding 99,084 shares at $19,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -1.44, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.