Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.42 in relation to its previous close of 14.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) is $22.75, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 105.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on October 18, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stock saw a decrease of 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 22.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for CBAY’s stock, with a 38.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 128.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who sale 64,861 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Oct 09. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $921,286 using the latest closing price.

EMSTER KURT VON, the Director of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 15,921 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that EMSTER KURT VON is holding 90,000 shares at $249,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -84.59, with -39.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.