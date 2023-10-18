CVRx Inc (CVRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVRX is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVRx Inc (CVRX) is $21.40, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for CVRX is 12.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On October 18, 2023, CVRX’s average trading volume was 84.84K shares.

CVRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) has increased by 9.40 when compared to last closing price of 12.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing Barostim™, an innovative extravascular implantable neuromodulation device for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, October 26th, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

CVRX’s Market Performance

CVRX’s stock has fallen by -11.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.24% and a quarterly drop of -17.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for CVRx Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for CVRX’s stock, with a -3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVRX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVRX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVRX Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVRX fell by -11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, CVRx Inc saw -26.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVRX starting from VERRASTRO PAUL, who sale 628 shares at the price of $18.55 back on Aug 03. After this action, VERRASTRO PAUL now owns 0 shares of CVRx Inc, valued at $11,652 using the latest closing price.

VERRASTRO PAUL, the CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER of CVRx Inc, sale 1,122 shares at $17.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that VERRASTRO PAUL is holding 2,628 shares at $19,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.27 for the present operating margin

+75.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVRx Inc stands at -184.38. The total capital return value is set at -32.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.62. Equity return is now at value -39.97, with -34.85 for asset returns.

Based on CVRx Inc (CVRX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.09. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVRx Inc (CVRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.