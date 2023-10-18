Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) by analysts is $19.47, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 107.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.80M shares.

The stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has plunged by -3.52 when compared to previous closing price of 15.32, but the company has seen a -8.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-14 that The strong debut of Arm Holdings Plc. is expected to reignite the long-dormant IPO market for tech companies, but not all the current deals in the pipeline will have the same draw for investors.

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a -8.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a -6.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Oct 12. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 0 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $626,300 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 154,700 shares at $624,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.