Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s (COLB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has gone up by 4.35% for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a -12.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COLB is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COLB is $24.59, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 206.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for COLB on October 18, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.79 in relation to its previous close of 20.07. However, the company has experienced a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Columbia Banking (COLB) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -31.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 7.16, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.