CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 218.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that 5 Stocks in Focus in a consolidating crypto market are: NVDA, COIN, CME, SQ, IBKR.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is above average at 26.45x. The 36-month beta value for CME is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CME is $220.27, which is -$5.67 below than the current price. The public float for CME is 358.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of CME on October 18, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a 0.19% increase for the week, with a 4.82% rise in the past month and a 16.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CME Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for CME’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.04. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 280 shares at the price of $199.84 back on Sep 27. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,463 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $55,863 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc, purchase 12 shares at $199.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,251 shares at $2,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.68, with 1.82 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.