Clene Inc (CLNN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a -7.18% decrease in the past week, with a -9.28% drop in the past month, and a -40.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.89% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for CLNN’s stock, with a -49.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CLNN is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLNN is $5.83, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for CLNN is 66.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CLNN on October 18, 2023 was 432.51K shares.

CLNN) stock’s latest price update

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the presentation and 1×1 investor meetings.

CLNN Trading at -19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5027. In addition, Clene Inc saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from Stevens John Henry, who purchase 316,455 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 26. After this action, Stevens John Henry now owns 800,204 shares of Clene Inc, valued at $253,164 using the latest closing price.

Etherington Robert Dee, the Chief Executive Officer of Clene Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Etherington Robert Dee is holding 25,000 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10234.46 for the present operating margin

-203.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc stands at -6325.16. The total capital return value is set at -135.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.16. Equity return is now at value -466.79, with -87.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clene Inc (CLNN), the company’s capital structure generated 983.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.77. Total debt to assets is 71.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 767.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clene Inc (CLNN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.