Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a -11.85% drop in the past month, and a -20.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for CWEN’s stock, with a -23.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CWEN is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for CWEN is $30.80, which is $10.21 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 80.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CWEN on October 18, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 22.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Third Quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWEN Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc saw -30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 31,100 shares of Clearway Energy Inc, valued at $94,720 using the latest closing price.

TotalEnergies SE, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc, purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that TotalEnergies SE is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.76 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearway Energy Inc stands at +37.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 329.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 59.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.