Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIVI is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIVI is $96.27, which is $17.3 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 77.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CIVI on October 18, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 75.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $73.73, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI’s stock has risen by 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.48% and a quarterly rise of 3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Civitas Resources Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.14% for CIVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIVI Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.57. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw 41.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 20.51, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.