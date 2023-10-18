ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChampionX Corp. (CHX) is $40.45, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 195.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on October 18, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has surged by 3.48 when compared to previous closing price of 33.60, but the company has seen a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

CHX’s Market Performance

ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has seen a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.16% decline in the past month and a 1.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for CHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for CHX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

CHX Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.91. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 298,619 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $229,014 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 12,232 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 305,159 shares at $431,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 14.15, with 7.37 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp. (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.