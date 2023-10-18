CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by analysts is $88.50, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for CF is 192.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CF was 2.18M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 84.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2023. Additionally, the Company confirmed that it will report its first nine months and third quarter 2023 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss.

CF’s Market Performance

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has experienced a 1.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.51% rise in the past month, and a 10.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.18. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw 1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $78.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 42,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $392,264 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the EVP, Corp. Dev.&Legal Advisor of CF Industries Holdings Inc, sale 387 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 14,702 shares at $31,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 17.69 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.