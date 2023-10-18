Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has gone up by 15.51% for the week, with a 7.53% rise in the past month and a 3.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for CEPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.14% for CEPU’s stock, with a 11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) by analysts is $8.00, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for CEPU is 115.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CEPU was 289.08K shares.

CEPU) stock’s latest price update

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Fernando Bonnet – Chief Executive Officer Pablo Calderone – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager Conference Call Participants Martín Arancet – Balanz Capital Operator Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto ADR stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.