Celcuity Inc (CELC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celcuity Inc (CELC) is $24.67, which is $15.3 above the current market price. The public float for CELC is 10.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELC on October 18, 2023 was 60.06K shares.

CELC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) has decreased by -17.14 when compared to last closing price of 10.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The best short-squeeze stocks to buy now can be a perilous territory in the investment landscape. However, they also possess the potential for astronomical returns.

CELC’s Market Performance

Celcuity Inc (CELC) has experienced a -7.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.47% drop in the past month, and a -14.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for CELC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.22% for CELC’s stock, with a -16.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $50 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CELC Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Celcuity Inc saw -37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sale 350 shares at the price of $9.28 back on Aug 30. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 9,131 shares of Celcuity Inc, valued at $3,248 using the latest closing price.

Buller Richard E, the Director of Celcuity Inc, sale 300 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Buller Richard E is holding 9,481 shares at $2,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

The total capital return value is set at -31.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.01. Equity return is now at value -60.01, with -43.39 for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.85. Total debt to assets is 20.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celcuity Inc (CELC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.