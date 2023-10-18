CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Stock Records -17.34% Quarterly Movement

The stock of CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has gone down by -4.87% for the week, with a -1.01% drop in the past month and a -17.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.99% for PRTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.17% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13.

The public float for PRTS is 51.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTS on October 18, 2023 was 579.73K shares.

PRTS) stock’s latest price update

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.27relation to previous closing price of 3.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRTS Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, CarParts.com Inc saw -37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Huffaker Michael, who purchase 2,466 shares at the price of $4.41 back on Aug 04. After this action, Huffaker Michael now owns 4,169 shares of CarParts.com Inc, valued at $10,875 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc, sale 818 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 59,917 shares at $3,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Equity return is now at value -5.98, with -2.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.