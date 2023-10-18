Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.43 in comparison to its previous close of 11.29, however, the company has experienced a -5.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) by analysts is $17.08, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CUK was 1.49M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has seen a -5.10% decrease for the week, with a -20.84% drop in the past month and a -32.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for Carnival plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.02% for CUK’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at -19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 50.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Oct 10. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 961,238 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $4,544,785 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David, the CFO & CAO of Carnival plc ADR, sale 107,119 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bernstein David is holding 286,041 shares at $1,186,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.