Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 93.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) by analysts is $97.05, which is -$27.62 below the current market price. The public float for CAH is 244.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.13M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 92.66. However, the company has seen a 1.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that AbbVie is a high-yield dividend stock that packs a punch. Stryker is a well-rounded business.

CAH’s Market Performance

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has experienced a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.52% rise in the past month, and a 0.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for CAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for CAH’s stock, with a 11.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.73. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.